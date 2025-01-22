Operation ZITADELLE was the German attempt to cut off the Kursk salient and surround five Soviet armies. While Army Group South attacked the southern end of the salient in what would lead to the massive tank battles around Prokhorovka, Army Group Center, led by General Walter Model’s 9. Armee, attacked from the north on 5 July. Lying directly in the path of this assault was the village of Ponyri.

SLAUGHTER AT PONYRI is a Historical Advanced Squad Leader (HASL) module that portrays the fighting around Ponyri during the three most crucial days, 7-9 July, on a beautiful historical map designed by Don Petros from Luftwaffe aerial photographs, supplemented by on the ground review, and executed by Charlie Kibler. A wide range of 12 individual scenarios, each recreating a portion of the battle on part of the map accompany the Campaign Game that covers the battle in six CG Dates over the three days featuring a familiar CG system covering the battle that was to become known as the “Stalingrad of Kursk.”

SLAUGHTER AT PONYRI includes special rules and counters for German sappers, elite Russian Airborne troops, mine belts, and fanatic outposts with rules kept simple to allow players of all levels to easily pick up the game, leaving the challenge as how to deploy and maneuver combined-arms forces over the large campaign game map. Three map sheets join to cover the battlefield, with a separate fourth sheet covering a central area where two of the main maps join. Included are enough additional counters to conduct the full Campaign Game with nothing other than BEYOND VALOR.

