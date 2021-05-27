Advanced Squad Leader Starter Kit Bonus Pack #2 is a new scenario and map pack for Starter Kit players. This Bonus Pack features two new 8" x 22" boards (i and j) and eight new scenarios that encompass a wide range of actions from China in 1938 to The Philippines in 1945 that feature seven different nationalities (Germany, Japan, Soviet Union, United States, Great Britain, China, and Norway).

Unlike most Starter Kit products, Bonus Pack #2 is NOT a standalone game; ownership of ASL Starter Kits #1-#4, and Expansion Packs #1 (either edition) and #2 are required to play all the scenarios herein.

ASL Starter Kit Bonus Pack #2 contents: