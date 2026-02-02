New products available - WO Bonus Pack, and new playmats

We have some new products available today:

our 2026 Winter Offensive Bonus Pack #17 https://mmpgamers.com/winter-offensive-bonus-pack-17-2026-p-457

an ASL Festung Budapest-themed playmat;

a GCACW-themed playmat (On to Richmond II);

and a GTS The Greatest Day: Utah Beach-themed playmat - https://mmpgamers.com/index.php?main_page=index&cPath=22

Note that playmats are printed in small quantities, so may sell out quickly, and are not available to retailers.