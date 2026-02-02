New products available - WO Bonus Pack, and new playmats
Article Date(s): 02/02/2026 - 06/30/2026
We have some new products available today:
- our 2026 Winter Offensive Bonus Pack #17 https://mmpgamers.com/winter-offensive-bonus-pack-17-2026-p-457
- an ASL Festung Budapest-themed playmat;
- a GCACW-themed playmat (On to Richmond II);
- and a GTS The Greatest Day: Utah Beach-themed playmat - https://mmpgamers.com/index.php?main_page=index&cPath=22
Note that playmats are printed in small quantities, so may sell out quickly, and are not available to retailers.