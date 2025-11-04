Important announcement regarding our printing schedule

Important announcement:

As you may know, we had plans to shift some of our printing services to China in order to reduce our costs and produce games at more affordable prices. Unfortunately, due to the current tariff situation, we have had to pause those plans.

For now, we will continue to print in the United States, and for the immediate future we will focus more (although not exclusively) on lower-priced items that are less expensive to print, but at least one game currently on preorder is affected.

The affected game is Inflection Point, our Battalion Combat Series (BCS) game depicting two important battles before and after Stalingrad: the Battle for Kalach and the Battle of Chir River.

Please read this paragraph carefully: Effective Monday, April 21, we have to increase the price of this game to $112 retail, with the 25% preorder discount price of $84. All preorders made prior to April 21 will be honored at the lower preorder price of $63. We intend to start the printing process for Inflection Point shortly.

Other games that have met their preorder number and are ready for printing will be examined on a case by case basis.

We will keep you up to date as the situation progresses.

