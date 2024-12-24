ASL Journal 15 is a 36-page magazine for Advanced Squad Leader and features articles, the latest errata and scenario updates in the Debriefing, 11 new scenarios printed on cardstock, and three overlay sheets (to replace the versions with no center dots that came in DOOMED BATTALIONS 4th edition).

ASL Journal 15 articles include:

Pete Ponders Ponyri wherein Pete Shelling provides some Designer Notes on the upcoming HASL SLAUGHTER AT PONYRI.

My Bags Are Packed, I’m Ready To Go hasJim Bishop discussing what to take to an ASL tournament.

One Long Hillock Jim Bishop examines LOS and Embankment Railroads (EmRR) in HATTEN IN FLAMES.

Brian Plays In The Polder Scenario Analysis of AR2 Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing from the Arnhem 2024 Pack by Brian Youse.

De Haut En Bas (Up And Down) Jonathan Kay traces line of sight between different vertical levels.

Die Panzerwaffe im Angriff Inspired by Panzer Gegen Panzer, Jim Bishop crunches some numbers looking at tanks on the attack.

ASL Hall Of Fame Report by MMP about first six inductees.

Warriors Needed, in Haste! Andy Hershey discusses U.S. Marines in the first months of the Korean War.

Debriefing Errata for ASL rules and scenarios and the scenario updates for DOOMED BATTALIONS 4th Edition

ASL Journal 15 has 11 ASL scenarios: