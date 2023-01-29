MMP 2023 Production Forecast

Here is the MMP Anticipated 2023 Production List, released January 29, 2023:



Advanced Squad Leader



- The Winter Offensive Bonus Pack #14 (2023) has been released;

- The Sainte-Mère-Église HASL is shipping to preorders;

- The Marco Polo Bridge HASL will go on preorder;

- ASL Journal 14 will be released 1st quarter;

- Ponyri HASL will go on preorder;

- Contested Lands module (1948 Arab-Israeli conflict) will go on preorder;

- A reprint of Armies of Oblivion will go on preorder;

- We are working on a reprint of Solitaire ASL;

- Doomed Battalions will go on reprint;

- Twilight of the Reich, a boxed ASL module, will go on preorder.



ASL Starter Kit



- ASLSK Marco Polo Bridge HASL will go on preorder. Ownership of ASLSK4 will be required to play;

- An ASLSK magazine should be released;

- ASLSK Expansio Pack 3 wii be released.



Battalion Combat Series



- Valley of Tears will go on preorder.



Great Campaigns of the American Civil War



- On to Richmond II will be released;

- Skirmisher 4 is planned for preorder and release.



Grand Tactical Series



- Work will continue on the reprint of The Devil's Cauldron;

- The GTS Magazine 'GTS Briefings' will be released;

- GTS The Greatest Day: Utah Beach will be released.



International Game Series



- Storm Over Jerusalem will be released;

- Crown & Crescent is on preorder;



Line of Battle



- No Turning Back: The Wilderness will go on preorder.



Operational Combat Series



- Crimea will go on preorder;

- Operational Matters 2, with a game on Luzon, will go on preorder;

- a reprint of Operational Matters, with OCS Sicily II, will go on preorder.



Standard Combat Series



- Ardennes II is on preorder;

- a reprint of Rostov '41 will go on preorder.



Tactical Combat Series



- Goose Green will go on preorder. It will be a bagged game, like Ariete.