DOOMED BATTALIONS is the Allied Minors Extension to the ADVANCED SQUAD LEADER Game System. This new Fourth Edition (DB4) expands on the Third (which itself included THE LAST HURRAH and eight other scenarios when it was released in 2009) with the addition of eight more out-of-print Allied Minor scenarios previously published elsewhere by Avalon Hill and MMP. Existing errata for all 32 scenarios have been incorporated, and some of the scenarios have been updated to correct issues of balance. This edition also showcases a complete revamp of the artwork for all Allied Minor units, vehicles, and weapons on four countersheets, including the addition of new MMC types for the Poles. DB4 also comes with the new rules for late-war SS, Polish MMC, Rail Cars, and Debris (originally issued in TWILIGHT OF THE REICH), an updated National Capabilities Chart (complete with all those MMC types), and an updated Chapter B Terrain Chart, including new entries for the new terrain. Five geomorphic mapboards (9, 11, 33, 44, & 45) and three sheets of terrain overlays carry over from Third Edition.
Doomed Battalions 4th Edition contents:
- one box and lid
- five 8” x 22” geomorphic mapboards (9, 11, 33, 44, & 45)
- three sheets of overlays
- four countersheets
- updated Allied Minor Chapter H notes
- 20 replacement rules pages for Chapter A & B
- updated National Capabilities Chart
- updated Chapter B Terrain Chart
- 32 ASL scenarios:
|• 43 Into the Fray
|• 137 Italian Brothers
|• 44 The Gauntlet
|• 138 Rattle of Sabers
|• 45 Revenge at Kastelli
|• 139 The Weigh In
|• 46 Birds of Prey
|• 140 Round Two
|• 47 Rude Awakening
|• 141 Action at Balberkamp
|• 48 Toujours L’Audace
|• 142 On the Road to Andalsnes
|• 49 Piercing the Peel
|• 143 Grebbe End
|• 50 Age-old Foes
|• 144 The Professionals
|• 83 An Uncommon Occurrence
|• 307 Maczek Fire Brigade
|• 84 Round One
|• 308 Riding the Coattails
|• 85 No Way Out
|• 309 Will to Fight…Eradicated
|• 86 Fighting Back
|• 310 A Polish Requiem
|• 87 Good Night, Sweet Prince
|• 311 Vogt’s Ritterkreuz
|• 88 Art Nouveau
|• 312 Sting ‘em at Zingem
|• 89 Rescue Attempt
|• 313 Airborne Samurai
|• 90 Pride and Joy
|• 314 Defeat in Java