Basic Training: Issue One is a 48-page magazine dedicated to ASL Starter Kit players. In addition to the nine articles, Basic Training: Issue One contains 12 scenarios, three player aid cards, and a half sheet of new counters.

Articles:

Guides to Learning SK has tips for learning SK from Craig Renier.

S2 War of the Rats Scenario Replay by Andrew Maly, Greg Schmittgens, and Perry Cocke

In Behind the Numbers Andrew Maly looks at some statistics on dice rolls from the replay.

Run Away! is a quick primer on routing from Ken Dunn.

Basic Rout Training by Neal Ulen and Stephen Stewart provides some good options when routing.

In Two Halves Make a Hole Vincent Maresca gives tactical tips on using half squads.

If … Then … Est gives a tactical perspective on Decision at Elst by Neal Ulen and Scott Rowland.

Solo ASL Starter Kit provides some tips by Mark Stevens on playing SK by yourself.

Scenarios: