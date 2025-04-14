Basic Training: Issue One is a 48-page magazine dedicated to ASL Starter Kit players. In addition to the nine articles, Basic Training: Issue One contains 12 scenarios, three player aid cards, and a half sheet of new counters.
Articles:
Guides to Learning SK has tips for learning SK from Craig Renier.
S2 War of the Rats Scenario Replay by Andrew Maly, Greg Schmittgens, and Perry Cocke
In Behind the Numbers Andrew Maly looks at some statistics on dice rolls from the replay.
Run Away! is a quick primer on routing from Ken Dunn.
Basic Rout Training by Neal Ulen and Stephen Stewart provides some good options when routing.
In Two Halves Make a Hole Vincent Maresca gives tactical tips on using half squads.
If … Then … Est gives a tactical perspective on Decision at Elst by Neal Ulen and Scott Rowland.
Solo ASL Starter Kit provides some tips by Mark Stevens on playing SK by yourself.
Scenarios:
- S104 Paratrooper’s Hell (Allied vs German, 20 May 1941)
- S105 Steppe Toward Oblivion (Axis vs Russian, 20 November 1942)
- S106 Storm Group Sedelnikov (German vs Russian, 4 December 1942)
- S107 Von Arnim Unloads (Allied vs Axis, 26 February 1943)
- S108 Panzerkeil at Prokhorovka (Russian vs German, 12 July 1943)
- S109 Checking out of Gran Sasso (Italian vs German, 12 September 1943)
- S110 Trapping Edelweiss (Russian vs Axis, 2 March 1944)
- S111 Barfoot (American vs German, 23 May 1944)
- S112 A Job for Commandos (German vs British, 11 June 1944)
- S113 Lytle Too Much (German vs British, 18 July 1944)
- S114 Blunting the Spearhead (American vs German, 19 December 1944)
- S115 Task Force Sparks (German vs American, 28 April 1945)
This product was added to our catalog on Monday 14 April, 2025.